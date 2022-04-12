$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.03 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $32.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.86 million to $32.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.40 million, with estimates ranging from $32.33 million to $36.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $2,416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 19,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

