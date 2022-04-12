788 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

