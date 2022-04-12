7,500 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 139,498 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

