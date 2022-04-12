65,623 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

GLW traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

