$641.97 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will announce $641.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.50 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,191. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

