6,392 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.