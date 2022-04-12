$62.87 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report $62.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.58 million and the lowest is $60.22 million. Inseego reported sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $303.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

