60,519 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of RADI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.