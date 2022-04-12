$602.25 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to report sales of $602.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $688.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.56 million. Azul posted sales of $334.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Azul by 28.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,477. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62. Azul has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

