54,387 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.28% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

