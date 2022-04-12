500 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

