4,957 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. 77,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

