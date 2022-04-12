$410.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $410.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Stride reported sales of $392.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

LRN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 9,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,886. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 64,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

