3,967 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after acquiring an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.