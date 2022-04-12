$39.17 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $39.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $39.61 million. AXT reported sales of $31.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $163.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.88 million to $165.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $181.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 91,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,586. The company has a market capitalization of $268.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AXT by 98.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in AXT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXT by 8.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in AXT by 17.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

