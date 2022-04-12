3,640 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,713,572 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

