$343.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will post sales of $343.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $348.40 million. Ingevity reported sales of $320.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,903 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 403,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,396,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingevity by 90.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 119.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NGVT traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $62.17. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,559. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

