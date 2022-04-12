319 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Snap-on by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.
Several research firms have commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.
Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
