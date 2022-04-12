-$3.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.44) and the lowest is ($4.05). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($11.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($11.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by $0.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

