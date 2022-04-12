$3.04 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.27. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,122 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.14. 621,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,231. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

