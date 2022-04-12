2,944 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 36.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after buying an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $15,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 416.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 178,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,901,000 after buying an additional 159,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

AECOM Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.