2,582 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.