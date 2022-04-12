$238.42 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will report sales of $238.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.92 million. fuboTV posted sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUBO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 344,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,205,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $924.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.61. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

