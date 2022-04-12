$23.60 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Asure Software reported sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $87.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $87.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

