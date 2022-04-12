$205.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to post $205.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.70 million and the lowest is $205.40 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $138.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $930.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudflare.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,423 shares of company stock worth $57,252,179. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $4,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.64. 3,043,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,068. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 0.69.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

