20,411 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $752,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NXP opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.