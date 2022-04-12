$2.45 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.72. 493,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,907,324. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

