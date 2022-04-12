1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives $22.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DIBS shares. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,445 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $3,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
