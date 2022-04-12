18,724 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.43. 582,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

