18,065 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,493 shares of company stock worth $808,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

