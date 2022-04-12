$164.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $164.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $164.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $92.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $704.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $792.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $796.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 70.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 624,459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lantheus by 24.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNTH opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

