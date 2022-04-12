1,554 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.56. 9,880,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,684,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.17 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

