144,915 Shares in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.44% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.5% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 812.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 81,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

