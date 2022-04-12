$136.68 Million in Sales Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $136.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.84 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $616.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,431. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $877.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

