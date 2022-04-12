$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $424.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.97. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 462,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1,934.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 818,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.