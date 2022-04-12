1,242 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $214.76. 140,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. The firm has a market cap of $411.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.03. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

