1,180 Shares in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCH. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 351,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 234,722 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

FLCH opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

