1,150 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after acquiring an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

BX stock traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $115.70. 145,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,885. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

