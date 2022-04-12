1,113 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,156 shares of company stock worth $1,181,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $351.28 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.