1,108 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 367.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.85.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

