10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,693. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.01.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,199 shares of company stock worth $4,813,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.