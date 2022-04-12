109,666 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.66% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

CVLG stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

