$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.69 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 13,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

