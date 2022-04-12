$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $141.78. 68,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.05. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.