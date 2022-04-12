$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $141.78. 68,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.05. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

