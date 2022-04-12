$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,398. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

