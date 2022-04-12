$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.00. Vale posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vale.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 526,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,757,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vale by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

