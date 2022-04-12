$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Kforce posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Kforce by 18.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kforce by 108.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. 71,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,211. Kforce has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

