$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.
OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
