-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.72 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

