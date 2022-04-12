-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.